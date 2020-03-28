‘Messiah’ Fans React to Netflix Canceling Series on Cliffhanger After Just One Season

Netflix’s recent cancellation of the Mark Burnett-produced drama Messiah after just one season is not going over well with fans. News of the series’ cancellation was confirmed Thursday by series star Wil Traval, who explained in an Instagram post that the series would not be returning for a second season despite the cliffhanger its freshmen run had ended with.

“It’s a very sad day today,” Traval announced. “I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of [Messiah] I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different. [No Season 2]…[Cancelled] [Devastated] [Tell Them No].”

Although Netflix, who does not frequently release viewing data for its original series, did not offer a reason for the abrupt cancellation, a source explained to The Hollywood Reporter that it was potentially due to the current coronavirus global pandemic, which would make continuing production nearly impossible. Filmed in multiple countries, Netflix reportedly “didn’t feel confident about producing another season of the show.”

“One of the best series on [Netflix] is [Messiah] and its stopped after one season?” reacted one fan of the series. “This is so stupid I will cancel my netflix subscription.”

THEY SERIOUSLY CANCELLED #Messiah ?!?!?! WTF @netflix this show was so good ??????? pic.twitter.com/fAOK0peZyr — Queen M (@BfreeBhappy) March 27, 2020

“[Messiah] canceled by [Netflix],” wrote another person. “The streamer is becoming less and less reliable, what with canceling most of their shows without giving them any conclusion?!”

“Oh no,” commented one fan on Traval’s Instagram announcement. “It had so much room to grow and so many unanswered questions.”

“[Netflix] bring it back!” added somebody else. “We need more amazing shows containing [Wil Travel].”

“Oh no!! We were waiting for this. Happily. Patiently,” wrote one viewer. “Wishing you and all the crew the best of good health in these times.”

“[Mark Burnett] please find another site to get [Messiah] back to the masses,” tweeted somebody else in response to the cancellation. “I love thus series and am heartbroken [Netflix] bit@h azzes have cancelled it.”

After some finger snapping by the Cancellation Gauntlet, #Messiah ceased to exist after streaming on #Netflix for one season. The Cancellation Gauntlet will cease to exist after it claims 22 more shows pic.twitter.com/PewLIHvDVG — The Crisis is upon us (@Makani_Rising) March 27, 2020

“If [Netflix] are going to just cancel [Messiah] like that, then we at least need to be told what was going to happen,” added another, referencing the cliffhanger that ended Season 1.

“I’m so bummed to hear this!” commented one fan. “I really got into the show and was recommending to others! Great work by all!”

“This is so disappointing to read,” wrote another person. “It’s unfinished.”

“Hands down the best series I have ever seen,” praised one. “What a great shame.”

“How is possible that KUWTKs is in its umpteenth season and we can’t have another season of [Messiah] [Netflix]???” asked somebody else.

It had been a while since a show like #Messiah had me hooked. pic.twitter.com/B39oVx8EGs — RedHoodie (@Iamnumber491) March 27, 2020

“A terrible mistake,” tweeted another. “[Messiah] was a critical and commercial success. Extremely compelling and thought provoking. But it questioned fundamentalist dogma and offended some with a man of color as Yeshua. [Netflix] should not have caved to the hate campaign by the fundies.”

“Oh Wil… that’s crap news in an even crappier time… sorry,” wrote somebody else.

“Omg!!!! 🙁 so saddddd,” added another person. “So many storylines to develop 🙁 Best of luck for you bud!”

“What???” asked one. “Nooo!!!! That’s really sad news!”

“Save [Messiah] on [Netflix],” begged another viewer. “Such a beautiful show. Canceling it is extreme nonsense.”

I am so disappointed by this news.#Messiah was one of the best series I’ve watched on Netflix in a while. I hope this decision can be reviewed after the global crisis.



Messiah: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Serieshttps://t.co/Bw6F52DNAH — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) March 26, 2020

“Booo! Loved that show,” reacted another person. “Would love to have seen where they went with it.”