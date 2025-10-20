Meghan Markle’s Friend Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming ‘With Love, Meghan’

Clare Smyth loves supporting Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex featured SMuth in an episode of Season 2 of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

In a recent interview with Hello!, Smith opened up about her cameo on the show. She also dished on catering the royal wedding.

With Love, Meghan documents Meghan’s love of food, wellness and conversation. On the show, she has friends, some who are celebrities, over for a good bite and chew. Season 2 guests also include José Andrés, Samin Nosrat, David Chang, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and Daniel Martin.

“It was great to catch up with Meghan and spend time together in the kitchen. We went to the market, cooked one of my restaurant’s dishes and just had fun. It was light-hearted, relaxed and a special experience,” Smyth said in her interview with Hello!

Smyth is a world renowned chef. She is the first and only British female chef to be awarded three Michelin stars for her restaurant Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, London, per her website.

Not only did she cater Harry and Meghan’s reception dinner, she also hosted David Beckham’s 50th birthday party at her restaurant Core. Of catering the royal wedding, she says she was surprised when she was asked.

“That was a phone call that wasn’t expected. We hadn’t even been open for a year, so it was an amazing thing to be part of,” she explained. “Harry and Meghan had a lot of pressure on them, and this was somewhere they could come, like a home. They’re really lovely people and we had an awful lot of fun working with them. They were very easygoing, laid-back and gracious, and the team loved them. Both of them love food and Meghan is passionate about restaurants. We have seen them since and stayed in touch.”