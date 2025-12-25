Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Next Netflix Movie Project Revealed

Meghan Markle is back at Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have plans to produce an adaptation of The Wedding Date, the popular 2018 novel by best-selling author Jasmine Guillory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It will be her first project greenlit at the streamer since With Love, Meghan, the lifestyle reality series featuring Markle hanging out with all of her celebrity friends.

Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) will pen the script for the new romance film, which is about “a chance elevator encounter on the part of a career-driven political strategist leads to posing as a stranger’s wedding date. While the strategist had stopped believing in romance, she discovers that love has a way of showing up when you least expect it.” It’s the first novel in the Wedding Date series, which currently has six books.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Markle’s deal was “dead in the water” after underperformance of projects like Heart of Invictus and Polo. But those reports proved to be unfounded—her deal was renewed after all, with another insider report stating Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos believed the Duchess to be a “rock star” that would further the streamer’s brand.

Earlier this month, the streamer released With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, a special Christmas-themed episode of the reality series.