Max has a solid mix of top movies right now, including some recent movies that just left theaters, such as Babygirl and Companion. Plus, The Accountant also makes the top movies list as The Accountant 2 hits movie theaters.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. The Accountant

Official Synopsis: “An accountant must trade in his pocket protector for an AK-47 in this action-packed thriller.”

4. Madagascar

Official Synopsis: “Four pampered animals from the Central Park Zoo are shipwrecked in Madagascar and discover that it really is a jungle out there!”

3. Adult Best Friends

Official Synopsis: “A young woman takes her codependent best friend on a weekend trip to break the news that she’s getting married in this comedy.”

2. Companion

Official Synopsis: “When Iris realizes that she is a made-to-order AI companion for her boyfriend, Josh, she must embrace who she is and fight to survive.”

1. Babygirl

Official Synopsis: “A high-powered CEO (Nicole Kidman) puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.”