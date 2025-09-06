Major Netflix Animated Series Just Got Canceled

It’s the end of the line for Lara Croft – at least on Netflix.

Variety reports that the upcoming second season of animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be its last.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, an adaptation of the Tomb Raider video game franchise, premiered in October 2024 and was renewed just a few weeks later. Hayley Atwell voices the titular archeologist, with the cast also including Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon, and O-T Fagbenle. Showrunner Tasho Huo developed Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and also serves as an executive producer and writer.

Photo Credit: Netflix

“When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam (Karen Fukuhara) to retrieve the precious artifacts,” reads the official Season 2 logline. “Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

News of the show’s cancellation comes just after it was revealed that Prime Video’s own Tomb Raider series is officially moving forward following much delay. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the live-action show starring Sophie Turner is set to begin production in spring 2026. Legendary TV is behind the new series and is also behind the animated adaptation.

Netflix

Executive producers for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft include Story Kitchen co-founders, Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg; Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson under his company Tractor Pants; Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

A reason for The Legend of Lara Croft’s cancellation has not been given. While it’s been well-received by critics, sitting at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, it has only a 33% audience score. It’s possible that the viewership wasn’t what Netflix was looking for, but considering the amount of shows the streamer has canceled lately, any number of factors could have been the cause. At the very least, fans can still look forward to the second and final season, premiering on Dec. 11 on Netflix.