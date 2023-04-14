Major Marvel Alum Returning for Upcoming Disney+ Series

Disney+ and Marvel's upcoming new series Wonder Man is currently filming, and new set photos have revealed that Marvel alum, Sir Ben Kingsley, will be reprising his role as Trevor Slattery! ScreenRant reports that Kingsley was seen on set of the new series, which began principal photography in LA recently, and thanks to eagled-eyed fans, photos surfaced online from the set.

Kingsley initially appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2013's Iron Man 3 as Trevor Slattery/Mandarin, reprising the role a year later in the short film Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King and most recently in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As of now, it's unknown in what capacity the legendary actor will be appearing in Wonder Man, but to know that he is most definitely coming back is better than nothing.

Wonder Man marks Sir Ben Kingsley's first TV role since 2019's Perpetual Grace, LTD, a neo-noir thriller that aired just one season on Epix. It will also mark the first time that Trevor Slattery is involved in a Marvel series, further expanding the MCU across television and film as Phase Five continues, and if all goes right for him, hopefully, this won't be his last appearance in a Marvel series.

The upcoming Wonder Man series stars Yahya Abdul-Maten II as the titular hero, also named Simon Williams. It's expected to debut on Disney+ during the 2023-24 season, and as of now, there's no set premiere date for the series. Likely since the series did just start filming, a hard date probably won't be announced for a while. Though since it looks like filming is going off without a hitch, there shouldn't be any problems with getting it out on a regular schedule.

Currently, Wonder Man is Sir Ben Kingsley's only upcoming Marvel role, so it's hard to predict if he'll be coming back to the big screen for the MCU. However, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel in the works, it wouldn't be completely surprising if he reprised his role as Trevor Slattery for the upcoming flick, which is likely still years away. Luckily, fans shouldn't have to wait years for Wonder Man since it will more than likely premiere within the next year. That is if Marvel's schedule doesn't change like it has been recently, but that is all up in the air for now. At least Kingsley is coming back to the MCU one way or another.