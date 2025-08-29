Major 2025 War Movie Coming to HBO Max as Theatrical Run Ends

One of the year’s biggest movies is on its way to streaming.

A24’s war film Warfare, based on writer/director Ray Mendoza’s true story of his time as a U.S. Navy Seal during the Iraq War, will hit HBO Max on Friday, September 12.

Mendoza co-wrote and co-directed the film with Annihilation and 28 Years Later filmmaker Alex Garland.

The film is a direct recreation of the Battle of Ramadi on November 19, 2006, and features a unique POV camera style directly following the soldiers.

It features two platoons of soldiers, known as Alpha One and Alpha Two, and many famous names portray the soldiers in the film. Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Charles Melton, Finn Bennett, Noah Centineo, Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor, and Michael Gandolfini all play soldiers in the film. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai portrays Mendoza in the film; all other characters, while based on real people, are given aliases to protect their identity.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.”

