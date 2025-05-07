Madeline Brewer’s 5 Major Netflix Roles

Madeline Brewer may be best known for her starring role as Janine Lindo on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, but she also has an extensive resume of credits at rival streaming service Netflix.

From portraying an inmate at an all-women’s prison in one of the streamer’s earliest original hits to a catfish set on seeking justice in the fifth and final season of You, Brewer has popped up across Netflix’s streaming catalog over the years.

Here are five Netflix titles the actress has starred in.

Orange Is the New Black

Photo Credit: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Brewer made her TV debut in Orange Is the New Black. One of Netflix’s earliest original series, which helped pave the way for the rise of the binge-watching model, the Jenji Kohan-created comedy-drama is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison and centers around a group of inmates at an all-women’s correctional facility.

Brewer appeared throughout the show’s first season in 2013 in the recurring role of Patricia “Tricia” Miller, one of the youngest inmates at Litchfield Penitentiary. Her character suffered from a drug addiction and tragically died.

Orange Is the New Black marked the beginning of Netflix’s original content era, and with it, the beginning of Brewer’s career.

Hemlock Grove

Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Netflix

Just a year after making her acting debut, and following an appearance in the series Stalker, Brewer returned to Netflix for a two-season arc in Eli Roth’s Hemlock Grove. The Netflix original horror series, based on Brian McGreevy’s 2012 novel of the same name, centers on the strange happenings in Hemlock Grove, a fictional town in Pennsylvania.

Brewer appeared in a total of 10 episodes throughout the show’s second and third seasons as Miranda Cates, who winds up in the spooky fictional town after she gets into a car accident.

The series ran for a total of three seasons and also starred Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgård, Landon Liboiron, Penelope Mitchell, Freya Tingley, Kaniehtiio Horn, Joel de la Fuente, Dougray Scott, and Camille De Pazzis.

Black Mirror

Photo Credit: Netflix

In 2016, Brewer starred as “Hunter” Raiman in Black Mirror Season 3, Episode 5. The penultimate episode of Charlie Brooker’s award-winning dark, satirical anthology series’ third season, a logline for the episode reads, “After his first battle with an elusive enemy, a soldier begins experiencing unfamiliar sensations and strange technical glitches.”

Brewer’s character is a member of a military unit tasked with hunting down roaches, or humanoid monsters.

Cam

Brewer followed her appearance in Black Mirror two years later with the lead role in Cam. The 2018 film, directed by Daniel Goldhaber and written by Isa MazzeI, centers around Brewer’s of Alice Ackerman, a camgirl with a growing fanbase who operates on a website called FreeGirlsLive under the pseudonym Lola_Lola. When her account is stolen by a look-alike, Alice sets out to identify the mysterious culprit and reclaim her own identity.

Cam was not only met with plenty of praise from critics, but also picked up several awards, with Brewer taking home Best Actress – Head Trip Competition at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.

You

Photo Credit: CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

The actress made her most recent Netflix appearance in the fifth and final season of You, Netflix’s hit thriller series starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, an obsessive serial killer. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

The final batch of 10 episodes dropped on the streamer on April 24, picking up five years after the events of Season 4 with Joe back in New York with his wife Kate and his son Henry. Brewer’s Bronte/Louise Flannery finds herself Joe’s latest obsession after she is hired to work at his bookstore, but in a twist of events proves to be a pivotal player in finally bringing about Joe’s downfall.