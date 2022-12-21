'Luther: The Fallen Sun': Netflix Releases First Look at New 'Luther' Movie

Fans of the BBC One series Luther just got a major holiday gift, as we now have our first look at the new movie Luther: The Fallen Sun. Over on Twitter, Netflix shared three photos of franchise star Idris Elba from the forthcoming project. All three pictures appear to be stills from the new film, with one revealing that Luther will be having some kind of showdown on a snowy tundra.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is described as "an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film." An official logline of the film states, "A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary." In addition to Elba, the film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Luther: The Fallen Sun. Coming March 2023. pic.twitter.com/NkRnrInpxo — Netflix (@netflix) December 21, 2022

Back in 2019, Elba spoke with EW about Luther Season 5 and confessed that no matter where his career goes he will always want to keep playing the fan-favorite role. "It's one of those career characters," he said at the time. "I've been addicted to the lifestyle and expressive nature of Luther for a while." He added, "I always find myself needing therapy both before and after I play him. Afterwards, I need a nice break, I get to reset, it's often when I make really good music or DJ great sets, because I've been in such a dark place for a long time that it's nice to get out."

He later noted his interest in doing a Luther movie after doing so many episodes of the series. "I think we should be changing format now," he said. "The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin-points moments that are slightly more compressed and it's a bigger but smaller dose of Luther." Elba first debuted as the embattled British detective back in 2010. The show is a BBC original that was later picked up by Netflix for U.S. audiences, though it has since left the streamer. To date, the show has five seasons, all of which are available to stream on Hulu.