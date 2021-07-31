'Lucifer': Tom Ellis Has Disappointing News About That 'Engagement' Scene

✖

Lucifans across the internet were thrilled to see Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) finally get engaged in Lucifer Season 5's finale. However, there's just one problem: That wasn't a wedding proposal. The moment in Season 5, Part 2's last episode, titled "A Chance at a Happy Ending," sees Lucifer giving the ring containing Lilith's immortality to Chloe, who had just been murdered and is in heaven. Lucifer presumed he was dying at that moment and simply wanted to show his love to Chloe. However, the gesture brings Chloe back to life and keeps Lucifer from being eradicated.

During Lucifer's Comic-Con@Home Panel, which aired on July 24, Ellis doubled down on this interpretation of events. While chatting with Luke Cook (who played a character called Lucifer Morningstar on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Ellis confirmed it was not a formal wedding proposal.

"It's quite funny that people think that's the engagement," Ellis said. "It's sort of an

engagement because I think Lucifer thought he was going to die so it was kind of like

symbolic in that moment, and so it was an engagement/sacrifice."

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich also insisted that the ring scene was not a sign that wedding bells would ring in Season 6. "When we went through it, we were deciding what finger to put the ring on and everything, we definitely wanted to hit more (of) the metaphor of it all. Like, 'I'm sacrificing myself, but I am giving you my love,'" Henderson said. "So I understand where the confusion comes from. It's not an official engagement, but it is an emotional one."

Modrovich added, "It's more symbolic in nature," echoing comments she and Henderson previously made to Entertainment Tonight. In that ET interview, the pair also teased that an actual engagement could be in the cards in Season 6. Modrovich said, "... as far as an engagement goes… you have to just tune in and see. I can't answer that one."

Lucifer Season 6 premiere on Sept. 10. All past episodes of the show, including those that aired on FOX, are up on Netflix to stream. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg.