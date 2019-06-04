Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ Stars Reveal Season 2 Details: ‘Where We Are Is Definitely Danger’

After Lost in Space’s cliffhanger Season 1 finale, fans have been desperate to know what happens to the Robinson family in Season 2 of the Netflix Original Series, and we now have a few details as shared by some of the stars of the show.

While speaking to PopCulture.com, Max Jenkins — who plays Will Robinson — told us that Season 2 “is coming, and you’ll see it, and it’s going to be bigger than ever.”

“It’s going to be much bigger than the first season, it’s going to be awesome,” he added. “We have Alex Grace as our producing director, he directed a few of the episodes in this season, and he’s really an amazing director, great person and great friend.”

Jenkins went on to explain that “as far as plot lines go I can’t tell you much, but Will and the robot are not over, and it is definitely … where we are is definitely danger.”

Maureen Robinson actress Molly Parker also spoke to PopCulture.com about what the new season has in store, saying that she believes it “is spectacular.”

“I mean it really, truly, I’m so pleased with it on every level,” she added. “I think this season is deeper and richer and just…it really is going to be very good I think.”

Parker also confessed how much she appreciates the type of storytelling Lost in Space utilizes, saying that “this kind of form of story-telling” allows them to roll “out slowly in a way and the characters develop over a long period of time.” She enjoys this both “as a viewer and…as a performer.”

Toby Stephens stars as Robinson Family patriarch John, and he too offered his feelings about the upcoming second season, saying that what he “loved about doing season two was it was basically improving upon what we did in Season 1.”

“What’s great is that the creators, they kind of started this whole story. And, they sat back. And, they kind of were like, “What…” They looked at Season 1, saw it, just saw what could be improved upon, and they did,” he continued, “without it becoming kind of just spending loads more money on it. Or, throwing more special effects at it.”

Stephens went on to share that while the Robinson family is always “at the center of” the story, Season 2 of Lost in Space will feature “new situations and new people that they meet.”

Finally, while the new season does not yet have an announced premiere date, Stephens says a new trailer will be out “fairly soon.”

Lost in Space arrives on Blu-ray and Digital at major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and iTunes on Tuesday.