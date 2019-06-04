Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’: Actor Toby Stephens Says a Season 2 Trailer Is Coming ‘Soon’

Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot debuted more than a year ago, and now John Robinson actor Toby Stephens say a trailer for the second season is on the way.

While speaking to PopCulture.com, Stephens explained that he has no idea when the new season will debut on the streaming service but added that “there should be a trailer fairly soon.”

He went on to clarify that he doesn’t know any specifics, however. “The actors are always the last people to find out about these things,” he joked, then added that they usually “find out after” the fans do.

Stephens also opened up about the upcoming second season, sharing that what he “loved about doing Season 2 was it was basically improving upon what we did in Season 1.”

“What’s great is that the creators, they kind of started this whole story. And, they sat back. And, they kind of were like, “What…” They looked at Season 1, saw it, just saw what could be improved upon, and they did,” he explained, “without it becoming kind of just spending loads more money on it. Or, throwing more special effects at it.”

Stephens also revealed that — while the Robinson family is always “at the center of” the story — Season 2 of Lost in Space will feature “new situations and new people that they meet.”

“They are the core,” he added, then stating that “the story just carries on developing” their “family dynamic,” as well as revealing more “about their past.”

“It just expands on what we’ve already seen. But, the situation is constantly developing,” Stephens continued, then adding that “questions about where does the robot come from” and “how many of them are there” will be answered.

He reassures fans that Season 2 of Lost in Space will expand upon the “mythology” of the show.

Stephens’ co-star Max Jenkins — who plays Will Robinson, the son of Stephens’ character — also spoke with PopCulture.com about the forthcoming new season, saying that the relationship between Will and the robot is not over.

“Its going to be much bigger than the first season, its going to be awesome,” he added. “We have Alex Grace as our producing director, he directed a few of the episodes in this season and he’s really an amazing director, great person and great friend.”

Lost in Space arrives on Blu-ray and Digital at major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and iTunes on Tuesday.