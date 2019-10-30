‘Lizzie McGuire’: First Look at Disney+ Revival Revealed

It was in 2018 when Hillary Duff said in an interview that the possibility of a Lizzie McGuire revival did exist. She didn’t confirm anything at the time, but she did mention that conversations had occurred. Fast forward to this past August and that conversation she alluded to turned out to hold some substance as Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, announced that the Lizzie McGuire reboot was a go. Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12, but the revival series of the hit Disney Channel show from the 2000s has yet to have a premiere date announced.

During that aforementioned interview with Entertainment Tonight, Duff explained what that character has meant to her and what it would mean to be able to see that identity unfold in modern day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean I love her so much,” she said. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

The Disney+ Twitter account shared our first look at Lizzie McGuire in her 30s.

Alpaca your bags! #LizzieMcGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie’s story. Check out this exclusive photo from the first day of production. pic.twitter.com/5h7ONvGPm9 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 29, 2019

The original series ran from 2001 to 2004 and also had its own movie in 2003.

When the announcement of the reincarnation first was released, Duff was eager to share her excitement about reprising her iconic role with her fans. She quickly posted on Instagram a message.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s,” McGuire wrote in the caption of a compilation video of some of the best moments from the Disney Channel series, playing along with The Lizzie McGuire Movie‘s hit song “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 23, 2019 at 4:03pm PDT

The original cast are all scheduled to return. That includes Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas all reprising their roles.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer, of Disney Channels Worldwide, explained the importance of getting everyone back on board.

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake,” he told the outlet in a statement. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”