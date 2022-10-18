Liza Koshy Talks Growing up as a 'Mixed Kid' in 'Yara Shahidi's Day Off' Exclusive Clip

Liza Koshy is a well-known internet personality who has amassed over 17 million subscribers on YouTube. She has also starred in the Netflix film Work It and the NBC dance competition series Dancing With Myself alongisde Shakira, Nick Jonas and Camille Kostek. On Thursday, the 26-year-old can be seen on a new episode of the Facebook Watch series Yara Shahidi's Day Off with the titular Yara Shahidi. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode which shows Shahidi talking to Koshy about growing up in Texas.

"I am Indian and half-German," Koshy said in the clip. "That was accepted and the fact that was enough, which is a battle as a mixed kid that you can have sometimes. I'm half this and half that, but am I whole? Growing up in Houston, it's one of the most diverse cities in the world. For prom, I wore a Western outfit, but I wore a tikka and bangles and encompassed everything that I've grown up with living between these two cultures."

As the official synopsis of the episodes states, "Charcuterie & Convo, anyone? Delicious day off with Liza Koshy. Liza and I hit the grocery store to prep for a fabulous lesson on the art of the charcuterie board. Nothing better than snacks & convo about family, work ethos, and culture! Catch all-new episodes of Yara Shahidi's Day Off streaming every Thursday." Koshy is one of the rising stars in Hollywood and shows no signs of slowing down. According to Deadline, Koshy is set to star in an untitled Netflix film with Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King and Kathy Bates.

In 2020, Koshy spoke to America Ferrera for Teen Vogue and was asked what made her start creating content. "What started as boredom is now very intentionally using and promoting things that I love, things for the betterment of the world we believe in," Koshy said. "I was sharing my story, and that's how people related to me, but it's kind of our story. That has been super exciting to me to realize that it's about us as a whole.

"I'm excited to share how I'm doing my part so that I can encourage others to do their parts too. Whether that be for voting or simply by the products that I use or climate change, just becoming more and more aware, which I think we are more than ever, but turning that awareness into action. Being the cause of that action is something that's so exciting for me now." The new episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off will premiere on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. It can also be seen on Shahidi's Facebook Page and her Instagram page.