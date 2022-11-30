'Yara Shahidi's Day Off': Nas Shows Love to Cousin Yara Shahidi in Season Finale Exclusive Clip

The first season of the Facebook Watch series Yara Shahidi's Day Off comes to an end on Thursday, Dec. 1, and host Yara Shahidi has a very special guest. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Shahidi sitting down with hip-hop legend Nas. The two know each other very well as Shahidi's mother, Keri Shahidi, and Nas are first cousins. In the clip, Nas praises Keri for being there for him. He also showed love to Yara for her show and said he can't wait to watch the entire series.

"Family Over Everything!" Shahidi said in the official synopsis. "Got to sit down with my cuzzo Nasir, AKA Nas, the living legend and multi-platinum recording artist, his daughter Destiny, and my brother Sayeed for some family fun! Between games and mocktails, we share old and new family stories. Nas opens up about where he's come from, what's to come and why he's all about investing in the next generation."

Nas, 49, became a household name in 1994 when he released his debut album Illmatic. The album is considered one of the greatest of all time, and in 2021, Illmatic was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry. Since then, Nas has released 14 additional studio albums, including King's Disease III which was released earlier this month. Last year, Nas won his first Grammy Award for his album King's Disease as it named Best Rap Album.

The Nas episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off ends the first season of Yara Shahidi's new show which is produced by her mother's 7th Sun Productions. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Yara and Keri Shahidi talked about what inspired the show.

"It started as an idea that was developed around the Shahidi family table, really centered around both an understanding that I feel like there's so much of my life that I haven't necessarily had the opportunity or space to share, just in terms of hobbies, interests and passions," Yara said. "But also, so many of the people we're surrounded by that inspire us may be known for one thing in the public eye but have such a wealth of knowledge and are motivated and inspired by so many different sources and spaces in their life." The season finale debuts on Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, Yara Shahidi's Facebook page and her Instagram page.