'Lawmen: Bass Reeves': Jennie Has Heated Confrontation With Bass (Exclusive Clip)

Things are getting interesting on Lawmen: Bass Reeves. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the fifth episode that will premiere on Sunday. The clip shows Bass (David Oyelowo) having a heated confrontation with his wife Jennie (Lauren E. Banks), who is mad at Bass for not being at home consistently. Jennie says the kids barely recognize him because of his job. Bass then asks Jennie how many pianos she could buy if he was still trying to be a farmer. Jennie replies, "All that pretty music could mend the hearts you're breaking."

As the synopsis states, Lawmen: Bass Reeves "follows "the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family."

Oyelowo and Banks star in the show along with Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland and Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid. Chad Feehan created the series and is also the showrunner. Taylor Sheridan, who is known for creating the Yellowstone universe, serves as an executive producer.

In an interview with Country Living, Oyelowo talked about his desire to tell Reeves' story. "There's something, to me, miraculous about the fact that you have a guy who's coming out of enslavement and not long after that becomes a Deputy U.S. Marshal, is a law enforcer, who is something who is there to meet out justice and is someone who has been subjected to the worst kind of injustice and yet he embraces that and does that for 32 years at the highest level. I just think that is a life of service worth celebrating," he said.

And when discussing how the show came about, Oyelowo revealed, "I was approached in 2014 by a producer about doing a Bass Reeves show, I knew nothing about him. Like a lot of people are doing right now I did a quick Google search and I was just blown away by, not only who he was, but the fact that a film, a show, whatever hadn't been made about him yet. He just seemed so larger than life especially given how much we love the Western genre." New episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere every Sunday on Paramount+.