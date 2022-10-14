Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."

Jenner learned that she needed a hip replacement after reviewing her MRI scans with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and her doctor. The reality star laughed in alarm at the thought of having to use a walker during recovery from the surgery, saying she worries that the surgery is a sign of aging. "Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is very scary for me," Jenner said. "It reminds me of somebody older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious." After deciding to undergo surgery, Jenner told her mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, and daughters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, that it would be better to have the surgery now rather than in five years when she won't be able to heal fully.

Still, she became emotional when thinking of her body changing with age."It's just a mindf—," Jenner began to cry. "You just realize you don't have that much more time. It's like suddenly, I can't do all the things… My hip goes out, my knee is torn. I have an eye infection, I can't see. I have the TV up too loud and Corey says I can't hear. It's like I feel like Humpty Dumpty." Her mother's fear of aging made Kim, 41, feel "deeply sad and emotional," as the SKIMS founder clarified that her mother's mind wasn't "aligning with her body." Khloé, 38, said in a confessional that she hoped her mother would stop self-criticizing despite her physical challenges. "I get that she's upset about getting older, but listen, MJ is still here. She's had cancer a couple times and she's trekking along," she said. "We're good, we got this. These women are fighters. My mom's not going anywhere." New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu every Thursday at midnight ET.