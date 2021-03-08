'Kim's Convenience' Star Simu Liu Speaks out on Series Ending After Season 5

✖

Kim's Convenience has been canceled, and star Simu Liu is not pleased. Liu posted a note on Twitter shortly after the announcement went live, sharing his disappointment and alluding to some mysterious circumstances behind the scenes. His commentary left fans dying for more details.

"For reasons that I'm sure we will get into someday, we must prematurely bid farewell to Kim's Convenience," Liu wrote on Monday after the official Kim's Convenience Twitter account had announced the cancellation. "I am heartbroken. I know what you're thinking and, to be clear, I was fully expecting to come back for our sixth season. In fact, I was probably more excited than I've ever been; in many ways, I thought Jung would be liberated this coming season, and he would finally get to show some of the growth that I had begged our writers for year after year."

Disappointing news today. I’m heartbroken. I feel like my journey with Jung was cut short. I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I’m proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons. Thanks for all your love and support. This isn’t goodbye, only #OKSeeYou. pic.twitter.com/c1LAg0F58m — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 8, 2021

"It pains me that we will never see the full reconciliation between Jung and Appa. It pains me that we will never see Jung figure out what he wants to do with his life. Most of all, it pains me that we will never see the Kims all together as a family, bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey," he went on. "I was all in this year. I wanted to be in every episode. I wanted to participate in the writer's room. I wanted to direct an episode."

Liu was candid about how disappointing the cancellation was to him, but he did not get specific about why. He wrote: "I feel we deserved better. I feel that you, our most amazing fans, deserved better." However, he also diverted attention to his "immense pride in all that I feel we have achieved."

"We were Canada's number one family sitcom from the moment we premiered in 2016, and then went on to reach a much larger global audience through Netflix. The whole world tuned in to watch the shenanigans of Appa, Umma, Janet, Jung, Kimchee and Shannon; I'd like to think that our show brought everyone a bit closer together during this incredibly divisive time," he wrote.

Liu then turned to praising his co-workers, shouting out "the amazing Jean Yoon, the lovely Andrea Bang, the hilarious Andrew Phung and, of course, the incomparable Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. Remember their names. Call their agents. CAST THEM IN EVERYTHING. Our talent is undeniable, and we are nowhere close to being finished."

Liu then thanked the crew — "our camera operators, grips, gaffers, sound techs, prop masters, hair and makeup artists, ADs and so many more — who have worked so hard to make this show great," before offering one more cryptic comment about the cancellation.

"It's been such a joy to go to work every day with you. Thank you to our producers and our network for giving us the opportunity of a lifetime. I wish we had parted ways under better circumstances, but it doesn't change all that you have done for myself and our cast," he wrote.

Liu's note left many fans perplexed and begging for more details, but none were available. He concluded: "It has been an unbelievable privilege to entertain you for the past five seasons. Reading all of your positive messages and hearing how much this show has affected you has honestly been the highlight of this whole journey. Thank you for letting us into your lives. This isn't goodbye... this is only 'OK, see you!' Until we meet again, Simu."



Kim's Convenience Season 5 is airing now on CBC in Canada and will premiere for the rest of the world on Netflix in the future. The first four seasons are streaming now.