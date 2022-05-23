Katt Williams' Netflix Special Is Getting Mixed Reviews From Fans

Katt Williams is back on the stage. The beloved comedian has released his first standup special on four years: Netflix's Katt Williams: World War III, a follow-up to his Katt Williams: Great America. The latest began trending immediately since its release. Per usual, Williams uses his own life as inspiration, as well as tackling social issues such as the war on drugs. This time around, he directed himself for the special. The special took place in Las Vegas, with Williams admitting to Netflix that it made things a little more complicated because it's such a lively place. The special premiered on the streaming giant on May 17.

The comedy legend began his standup career in 1999 and produced his first special, Katt Williams: Live: Let a Playa Play, in 2006. Many of his most beloved roles by fans are from straight to video or streaming projects, or cult classic comedies. As for his acting career, Williams has appeared in films such as Friday After Next and the Scary Movie franchise as well as provided voiceovers for shows like The Boondocks. He won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in the FX series, Atlanta.

Fans couldn't wait for the latest special. But the reviews have been mixed.