Katt Williams' Netflix Special Is Getting Mixed Reviews From Fans
Katt Williams is back on the stage. The beloved comedian has released his first standup special on four years: Netflix's Katt Williams: World War III, a follow-up to his Katt Williams: Great America. The latest began trending immediately since its release. Per usual, Williams uses his own life as inspiration, as well as tackling social issues such as the war on drugs. This time around, he directed himself for the special. The special took place in Las Vegas, with Williams admitting to Netflix that it made things a little more complicated because it's such a lively place. The special premiered on the streaming giant on May 17.
The comedy legend began his standup career in 1999 and produced his first special, Katt Williams: Live: Let a Playa Play, in 2006. Many of his most beloved roles by fans are from straight to video or streaming projects, or cult classic comedies. As for his acting career, Williams has appeared in films such as Friday After Next and the Scary Movie franchise as well as provided voiceovers for shows like The Boondocks. He won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in the FX series, Atlanta.
Fans couldn't wait for the latest special. But the reviews have been mixed.
Everyone gets one thing wrong
I finally got around to watching Katt Williams special on Netflix, all i will say is that man has given me trillions of laughs over the years, and he has earned a pass for this one. Something was missing, the energy he normally has maybe 🤷🏾♂️, it was just different.— Cmo Goodie 🏁💙 (@CmoGoodie) May 21, 2022
You can't be on top of your game at all times. With that in mind, one fan of Williams says he'll take this one on the chin.
Who approved this?
Netflix needs to fire whoever mixed the sound for this Katt Williams special.— 🦋 𝒬𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 (@PinkGlitterRain) May 17, 2022
Not only are fans complaining of the jokes, or lack thereof. But one fan even says the sound on the special is off.
Didn't waste a dime
I think I’m done with comedy shows. Katt Williams’ special dropped on Netflix and it’s trash. So glad i didn’t purchase tickets for his show in Philly.— Stephanie Queen (@ashleyensley) May 18, 2022
People have been dying to get back to viewing live events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily one Twitter user says she didn't purchase a ticket to Williams' show in her town as once she watched his latest Netflix special, she was not impressed.
Epic fail
Dear Katt Williams,
Tonight I watched you try to fight and save your comedy career in your latest Netflix special. You lost that fight.
It was terrible.— Crafty (@HomeoftheHiSox) May 18, 2022
Williams has been off the radar for some time and fans have yearned for his return. But one fan says it was not the comeback he imagined it would be.
Help Katt Williams
Somebody protect Katt Williams at all cost this man ain’t speak nothing but facts on his new stand up special on Netflix.— Jay Eli (@sheisjayeli) May 18, 2022
There are so many online conspiracy theories out there. One Twitter user hints that Williams could be a target next because of the gems he's dropping in his newest special.
The worst Netflix comedy special
Katt Williams world war 3 is the least funny standup I’ve ever seen on Netflix they should refund me my monthly subscription fee just for wasting 60 mins of my life without giving a disclaimer for how not funny it would be. Feel bad for the man how bad he fell off— Andrew (@AndrewFromBmore) May 18, 2022
Netflix has been pushing out standup comedy specials for years. According to one Twitter user, Williams' latest is the worst one.