Katt Williams' Netflix Special Is Getting Mixed Reviews From Fans

By Brenda Alexander

Katt Williams is back on the stage. The beloved comedian has released his first standup special on four years: Netflix's Katt Williams: World War III, a follow-up to his Katt Williams: Great America. The latest began trending immediately since its release. Per usual, Williams uses his own life as inspiration, as well as tackling social issues such as the war on drugs. This time around, he directed himself for the special. The special took place in Las Vegas, with Williams admitting to Netflix that it made things a little more complicated because it's such a lively place. The special premiered on the streaming giant on May 17.

The comedy legend began his standup career in 1999 and produced his first special, Katt Williams: Live: Let a Playa Play, in 2006. Many of his most beloved roles by fans are from straight to video or streaming projects, or cult classic comedies. As for his acting career, Williams has appeared in films such as Friday After Next and the Scary Movie franchise as well as provided voiceovers for shows like The Boondocks. He won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in the FX series, Atlanta.

Fans couldn't wait for the latest special. But the reviews have been mixed.

Everyone gets one thing wrong

You can't be on top of your game at all times. With that in mind, one fan of Williams says he'll take this one on the chin.

Who approved this?

Not only are fans complaining of the jokes, or lack thereof. But one fan even says the sound on the special is off.

Didn't waste a dime

People have been dying to get back to viewing live events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily one Twitter user says she didn't purchase a ticket to Williams' show in her town as once she watched his latest Netflix special, she was not impressed.

Epic fail

Williams has been off the radar for some time and fans have yearned for his return. But one fan says it was not the comeback he imagined it would be.

Help Katt Williams

There are so many online conspiracy theories out there. One Twitter user hints that Williams could be a target next because of the gems he's dropping in his newest special.

The worst Netflix comedy special

Netflix has been pushing out standup comedy specials for years. According to one Twitter user, Williams' latest is the worst one.

