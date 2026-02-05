Joshua Jackson to Star in New HBO Max Pilot From ‘Dawson’s Creek’ EP

Joshua Jackson has locked down another role, and it comes with a Dawson’s Creek reunion.

Deadline reports that Jackson will star alongside Ray Romano in HBO Max’s new drama pilot, How To Survive Without Me.

From Dawson’s Creek executive producer Greg Berlanti, Bash Doran, and Warner Bros. TV, How To Survive Without Me is “set in the wake of matriarch Beverly’s passing. The De Angelis family has begun to drift, unsure how to manage their complicated, evolving lives without her guidance, but in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from the beyond. Should they wish to experience Beverly’s final work, the family must find the time — and make the effort — to remain connected, and be there for each other through all of life’s challenges yet to come.”

Jackson is set to portray Cooper, a chef who is about to open a members’ dining club in Los Angeles. “Cooper is literally carrying forward his mother’s recipes and approach to food. He presents as confident and a player, but he’s suffering in silence — keeping a secret that could destroy both his lifelong friendships and the culinary career he’s built in his mother’s honor.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Joshua, who joins Ray Romano in the cast of How To Survive Without Me,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement. “It’s especially exciting to see him reunite with creator Greg Berlanti on this intimate, family-driven story. We can’t wait to peel back the layers of these dynamic, raw, and complex characters.”

“Joshua is a tremendously talented performer who approaches each role with care and range, and we’re delighted to have him join Ray, Greg, and Bash on How To Survive Without Me,” Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros. Television, said. “His presence will beautifully balance the show’s emotional depth with uplifting, heartfelt moments that characterize what it means to be a family. It’s also a joy to see Greg and Joshua continue their creative collaboration on this deeply personal story.”

Joshua Jackson is best known for his role as Pacey Witter in the early 2000s teen drama Dawson’s Creek, with other notable credits including The Mighty Ducks trilogy, The Affair, and Fatal Attraction. He most recently headlined Ryan Murphy’s short-lived ABC medical drama Doctor Odyssey, and will next be seen in the upcoming movie Happy Hours alongside fellow Dawson’s Creek alum, Katie Holmes.

Berlanti and Doran serve as writers on the series, with the story co-written by both of them with Robbie Rogers. Doran serves as executive alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Rogers via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with WBTV. Warner Bros Television is the studio.