Big Johnny Depp Movie Is Leaving Hulu After Just Weeks on the Service

A big Johnny Depp movie is leaving Hulu today, after just weeks on the streaming service. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a 2007 dark musical movie starring deep as the lead character, will only be taken off Hulu on Nov. 30. This is somewhat of a surprise, considering it was just added to the service on Nov. 1. Fans of the bloody musical movie still have a few hours left to watch it, but come Dec.1 it won’t be available on Hulu any longer.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is based on the iconic Tony Award-winning 1979 Broadway musical of the same name, from Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler. It tells the story of Sweeney Todd (Depp), “an English barber and serial killer who murders his customers with a straight razor and, with the help of his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, processes their corpses into meat pies.” In the film, Lovett is played by Helena Bonham Carter, with Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, and Sacha Baron Cohen starring as well. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was written for the screen by John Logan, and directed by Tim Burton.

For those who maybe have already streamed Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Hulu, the streamer has a few other Depp films to check out, such as Dark Shadows and Edward Scissorhands. For those looking to stream Depp’s beloved Pirates of the Caribbean movies, you’ll have to pull up Disney+ for those, as they are not currently available elsewhere. Notably, the classic series will be the only way to see Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, as it’s been announced that he will no longer portray the character in future installments of the franchise.

While there has been no official confirmation as to the reason why, it has been presumed that Depp not being asked to return as Captain Jack in the series’ next film is due to his legal troubles with ex-wife Amber Heard, which include accusations of abuse. Depp first debuted as Captian Jack Sparrow back in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. He earned an Academy Award nomination for the role, and went on to reprise in four more films: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). However, in 2018 it was reported that, while Disney plans to bring the franchise back, Depp will not be returning as Captian Jack.