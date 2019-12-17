Jodie Sweetin Mourns Death of ‘Fuller House’ Dog Cosmo: ‘Say Hello to Comet for Me’

Jodie Sweetin mourned Cosmo, the dog featured in the Netflix Full House sequel series Fuller House, on Monday. The Golden Retriever died on Monday from complications of surgery. In her heartwarming tribute to Cosmo, Sweetin asked him to “say hello to Comet for me,” referencing the dog seen in Full House.

“As you may have heard, our beloved Cosmo has passed away,” Sweetin wrote, alongside a photo of Cosmo. “He had gone in for surgery and suffered complications. Our little Cosmo was always such a good boy and our hearts are [broken heart emoji]. Say hello to Comet for me, buddy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sweetin included the hashtags “broken hearted,” “such a good boy,” “Fuller House family,” “all dogs go to heaven” and “it’s always open.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Dec 16, 2019 at 4:15pm PST

“OH NO!” one fan wrote, adding crying emojis. “I’m so sorry for your loss!”

“I’m so sorry, my little dog passed away yesterday from heart failure, it’s so hard when you lose your pet,” another fan wrote.

“Oh sweet Cosmo,” another fan chimed in. “This is devastating… I know he’s living it up in doggy heaven with Comet!

Candace Cameron Bure also paid tribute to Cosmo on Twitter after hearing the sad news.

“Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet [wink emoji] right now,” Bure tweeted. “Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug.”

On Monday, the Fuller House team shared the sad news with a statement on Twitter.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the statement read. “There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

Cosmo’s death comes at an emotional time for the Fuller House family. Last month, they filmed the series finale and the first nine episodes of the last season were released on Netflix this month. Lori Loughlin missed the taping, since she is awaiting trial on charges in the college admissions scandal.

After production wrapped, Sweetin shared a selife taken on the Fuller House couch.

“This couch,” she wrote. “This show. This family. I will miss this with all my heart.”

Sweetin, Bure and Andrea Barber all reprised their original Full House roles on Fuller House. The rest of the main cast includes Michael Champion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Adam Hagenbuch.

The second half of Fuller House‘s final season will be released on Netflix in 2020.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images