Jessica Biel’s ‘Limetown’ Canceled by Facebook Watch Amid Personal Turmoil With Husband Justin Timberlake

Facebook Watch is looking to put more emphasis on unscripted shows, and Jessica Biel‘s Limetown is a victim of the streaming platform’s new direction. Sorry For Your Loss, featuring Elizabeth Olsen, was also canceled after two seasons. The news comes while Biel is going through a personal drama with husband Justin Timberlake.

Facebook Watch does have other scripted shows in the works, and some of these will still be released, reports Deadline. However, Facebook has had much more success with original talk shows like Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and Mike Rowe’s Returning The Favor. Facebook also scored a big win with Steve Harvey’s upcoming show Steve on Watch, and Facebook has discovered these programs do much better with Facebook users.

Sorry For Your Loss ran two seasons and is being shopped to other outlets. The show was executive produced by Olsen and created by Kit Steinkellner. It centered on a young widow trying to get her life back in order.

Limetown was based on a fictional podcast about a journalist investigating the disappearances of people at a research facility in Tennessee. Stanley Tucci co-starred and Biel also executive produced.

Before Limetown, Biel starred in USA Network’s The Sinner, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Although she did not star in Season 2, Biel is still an executive producer on the series.

Meanwhile, Biel is trying to move on from the drama surrounding Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright. Back in November, Timberlake and Wainwright were in New Orleans filming a movie called Palmer and were caught holding hands outside a bar. Timberlake later issued a lengthy apology, and Timberlake and Biel have since been pictured together.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram in December. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

“This was not that,” the singer continued. “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Sources continue claiming Biel is still not happy with Timberlake.

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” a source told Us Weekly. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

Another source added, “Jessica and Justin are not in a tense place at all.”

Timberlake and Biel are parents to 4-year-old son Silas and have been married since 2012.

