Netflix’s Reported Cancellation of Jason Momoa Series ‘Frontier’ Has Fans Irked

Ever since Frontier Season 3 was released on Netflix in November, Jason Momoa fans have been anxiously waiting on word for a fourth season. Unfortunately, it appears the show has reportedly been canceled. Although fans will have a chance to see Momoa in plenty of other projects, including Apple TV+’s See, fans took to social media to express their disappointment over Frontier ending.

“It’s always welcome to see Momoa try out different roles, but damn. Makes me kinda sad thinking about #Frontier,” one fan tweeted. “No [announcement] (yet) from Netflix, but the previous podcast interview by Jessica Matten seems to indicate it’s unofficially cancelled. Like Badlands, it could.”

“So Frontier was cancelled…I was really looking forward to season 4… [Netflix] explain yourselves,” another added.

“Just found out that [Netflix] might have cancelled #Frontier and I’m livid. That is the best show I’ve watched in ages! [Momoa] was amazinggg and #McTaggart is a character I demand to see more of! Severely disappointed if this is true,” another tweeted.

Frontier starred Momoa as Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-Cree outlaw trying to stop Hudson’s Bay Company’s hold on the Canadian fur trade in the 1700s. It was created by Brad Peyton, Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie, and was the first original scripted show produced by Discovery Canada. Netflix picked up international distribution of the series, and released the third season on Nov. 23, 2018.

Although Momoa teased that Season 4 is “gonna get dark” via Instagram on Jan. 26, there was never any word from Netflix or Discovery Canada on the show’s future. Back in April, Momoa shared a video on his Instagram Story in which he said “Rest in peace, Declan,” which referred to his Frontier character.

Jessica Matten, who played Sokanon on the series, also mentioned the show would not be returning in an Aug. 20 episode of the podcast Canadians Talking Sh*t with Adam MacDonald.

“Frontier being cancelled is really [disappointing]..I loved that show and I hate not knowing how the stories of each character end. Thank you for 3 amazing seasons though,” one fan wrote on Matten’s Instagram post.

“I am so sad to hear Frontier was cancelled. Such a great show. I am bummed,” another wrote.

“Loved the show, the diversity, the action and that beautiful scenery but all the best to the cast and crew you did an amazing job,” another fan posted.

While Frontier is cancelled, Momoa has other projects in the works. On Nov. 1, his Apple TV+ series See was released. The series is set in a future where humans can no longer see, but suddenly Momoa’s warrior character and his wife welcomes twins who can.

In July, Netflix announced Momoa will star in director Brian Andrew Mendoza’s movie Sweet Girl for the streamer. “A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter,” reads the logline.

Momoa will also star in Dune, which hits theaters on Dec. 18, 2020, and Aquaman 2, which opens on Dec. 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Netflix