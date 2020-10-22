‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’: 7 Other Ways to Enjoy It If It Stays off TV

The Halloween season is officially here, and so are Halloween viewing parties. With the cooler weather and changing leaves comes annual viewings of fan-favorite seasonal titles, and there is one question that remains on everyone’s mind: will It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown air on TV this year?And if not, how can I watch it?

Originally airing on Oct. 27, 1966 on CBS, which continued airing it every year during the Halloween season until 2000 before shifting to ABC, the half-hour special follows Linus, who is convinced the Great Pumpkin will bring him presents, so he stays in a pumpkin patch during Halloween night while the other children go out trick-or-treating. Over the decades, the Peanus special has been a staple view during the fall season, but things got a little trickier in 2020 when Apple’s Apple TV+ streaming platform struck a deal with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, with It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for the first time ever not airing on TV. The move sparked plenty of backlash, and in 2021, the special returned to TV.

However, the fate of the special currently remains up in the air. At this time, Apple and PBS have not announced their holiday specials, and so it remains unclear if the special will air on TVs. Even if it doesn’t, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown this Halloween season.

To get started on your Peanuts specials holiday viewing journey, consider purchasing the Apple TV 4k. This palm-sized box connects to your TV, allowing you to watch movies and shows in 4K HDR and immersive sound from Dolby Atmos. Along with available channels like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, ESPN, and more, the Apple TV will also give you access to AppleTV+, where you will be able to stream It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. It is currently on sale on Amazon for $168.79, with the typical price tag at $179., and more details can be viewed by clicking here.

For just $18.69, you can become the life-long owner of an It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown DVD, meaning that you will never again have to worry about how you can watch your annual viewing. In fact, by owning the DVD, you will be able to watch the special whenever you want, even if it is not the holiday season. News that the special would not be available to view on broadcast TV back in 2020 prompted an influx of buys, and the DVD was briefly out of stock. However, the DVD is now back in stock and available to purchase on Amazon. For more details, view it on Amazon here.

Worried about viewing all of the Peanuts holiday specials? Why not purchase the complete collection? Currently, Amazon has the limited edition Peanuts 70th Anniversary Holiday Collection available for purchase at a sale price of just $47.52, a stark price difference from the usual $99.99 going price. This bundle includes It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as six additional seasonal specials – It’s Magic, Charlie Brown, Charlie Brown’s All-Stars, The Mayflower Voyagers, Play It Again, Charlie Brown, It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, and It’s Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown. Making this deal even sweeter, and an even bigger bargain, the bundle also comes with a collectible Snoopy figurine and book. More details are available on Amazon.

This year, maybe you’ll want to consider foregoing your annual viewing altogether and instead opt for a more hands-on experience. The paperback picture book version of the special is available for purchase on Amazon Amazon for $7.18 for a physical copy and $7.99 for Kindle, with buyers gushing that it is “beautifully illustrated” and “true to the story you see on tv.” This would surely make the youngest fans’ perfect option or even the ideal introduction to the Peanuts catalog. For more information, view it on Amazon here.

Celebrate the season with an It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown metal sign, something that can be kept up year-round or during the fall weather. The perfect décor for the season, this sign measures 36-inches wide by 30 inches tall and features an awesome ode to the Peanuts special in the form of an iconic image from the special that features the characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and Sally. With a 5-star rating, and one buyer beaming that “it’s everything I hoped it would be,” this sign is the perfect addition to any Charlie Brown-lover’s collection. It is available for purchase for $84.99, plus shipping costs, on Amazon.com. Check out more information here.

Enjoy It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown year-round with an LP featuring all the beloved songs from the special. With a price tag of just $29.99, this LP is perfect for Charlie Brown lovers. The pumpkin-shaped orange LP contains the original analog session reels for It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and, per the listing, the soundtrack “are the cues as recorded by Vince and crew before edited for the television special, as well as a selection of alternate takes.” The LP contains a total of 24 tracks, including “Graveyard Theme,” “The Great Pumpkin Waltz,” and “Charlie Brown Theme.” Find more information on Amazon here.

While you may not be able to catch your favorite Peanuts special on broadcast TV this year, you can go behind the scenes and see how It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was brought to the small screen with It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: The Making of a Tradition. This hardcover book is illustrated with more than 250 full-color images celebrating the timeless television classic, including the full script illustrated with screen art from the show, photographs, storyboard excerpts, and production materials, interviews with the original child actors who were the voices of the Peanuts gang, and much more. It is available for purchase for $19.99. For more information, view it on Amazon here.

