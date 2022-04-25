Is 'New Girl' Leaving Netflix?

✖

Netflix has dropped or lost much of its licensed material over the last few years, and New Girl may be next on the chopping block. Netflix has not announced any plans to drop the sitcom just yet, but a speculative article by What's On Netflix points out that it is probably approaching the end of its licensing agreement. The way things have been going lately, it's unlikely that Disney-ABC Domestic Television will agree to renew Netflix's lease on New Girl.

The "streaming wars" have been heating up in recent years as studios rushed to create their own streaming services where they could charge a monthly fee for access to the movies and TV shows they already own the rights to anyway. In the process, those companies have sought to end the licensing agreements for those titles they have reached with streamers like Netflix. Disney may be the biggest example here — waiting out old deals and then calling shows home to either Disney+ or Hulu, which it also owns. According to What's On Netflix, many of those deals have expired after two years, and New Girl Season 7 was first added to Netflix in April of 2019. That two-year period is up now, but there have been no announcements about New Girl leaving Netflix yet.

i will never forgive netflix for removing new girl — ضحى (@emoeyesz) March 7, 2022

This is all just speculation, of course, but it comes on the heels of some other significant shakeups. Netflix lost all five of its Marvel Cinematic Universe shows last month – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders – and they will soon be on Disney+ instead. Disney+ is also adding a new parental control system that will allow it to host more mature content without fear of children getting into it unsupervised.

At the time of this writing, New Girl is still available on Netflix in the U.S., but it looks like it was recently removed from the service in other countries. Fans there were devastated, tweeting that they were at a loss without their favorite show to binge-watch. Some even said that they were now going to cancel their subscriptions.

New Girl followed an early-30s woman named Jess (Zooey Deschanel) who moves in with three bachelors (Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris) out of desperation after finding out that her long-time boyfriend was cheating on her. She copes with the breakup while getting accustomed to life in the apartment and develops unlikely friendships with all three men. The group is rounded out by former roommate Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) and Jess' friend Cece (Hannah Simone).

New Girl has a die-hard fandom to this day and has generally positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic as well. For now, you can stream the whole show on Netflix in the U.S. Those who want a secure way to binge the show regardless of streaming rights might want to consider purchasing it – either digitally or on DVD.