Iconic ’80s Action Movie Franchise Hits No. 1 on Disney+ With New Movie

An iconic ‘80s action movie franchise has climbed the charts on Disney+ thanks to a new movie.

Predator: Badlands, the seventh installment in the Predator franchise, is No. 1 on the streamer.

According to FlixPatrol, as of Friday, the 2025 sci-fi action film is at the top on Disney+ in movies, followed by a special look at the new film Hoppers. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Predator: Badlands was released in November and grossed $185 million worldwide. It’s set after the events of 2018’s The Predator and follows Dek, a young exiled Yautja, who crash-lands on a hostile planet and must prove himself worthy of the hunt by killing an apex predator. This leads him to form an alliance with Thia, a Weyland-Yutani Corporation android.

Predator: Badlands also stars Reuben de Jong, Mike Homik, Rohinal Narayan, Cameron Brown, and Alison Wright. Patrick Asion wrote the screenplay from a story by him and Trechtenberg. Badlands was one of two Predator films released in 2025. The other one was Predator: Killer of Killers, an animated film that was released on Hulu in June. It received generally positive reviews from critics and starred Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Rick Gonzalez, Michael Biehn, Doug Cockle, Damien Haas, Lauren Holt, Jeff Leach, Piotr Michael, Andrew Morgado, Alessa Luz Martinez, Felix Solis, and Briton Watkins.

Predator released in 1987, and has since released six films, both prequels and sequels, as well as and numerous comic books, novels, and video games. There have also been two crossover series with Alien vs. Predator in 2004 and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem in 2007. Much of the Predator franchise is streaming on Disney+, so fans will be able to get their fix if they want to have a marathon before watching the newest installment.

Predator: Badlands is only streaming on Hulu and Disney+, but it can be purchased on sites such as YouTube, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Google Play, and Prime Video. There’s a reason why the film was doing so well in theaters and why it’s continuing to do well on streaming. No matter how long the Predator franchise has been around, fans just can’t seem to get enough of it, and it’s not so surprising. How long Badlands will remain at No. 1 is hard to tell, but it’s possible it will still be there for a while.