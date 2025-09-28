There is some big movement on the Hulu TV chart after a summer of General Hospital, The Bear and Gordon Ramsey shows dominating the rankings.

Two high-profile ABC shows are back and charting as interest in primetime broadcast TV ramps up for the fall season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Sept. 28, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

3. Project Runway

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.”

2. High Potential

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

1. 20/20

Play video

Official Synopsis: “20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker

interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.”