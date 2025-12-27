It’s officially the weekend after Christmas, and most people have some downtime on their hands.

Hulu subscribers are using this holiday period to catch up on TV, whether it’s a reality TV staple or a scripted fantasy.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Dec. 27, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

2. General Hospital

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”

1. The Kardashians

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.”