ABC dramas and one of Hulu’s big originals make up the service’s top 3 TV shows today.

Whether you want medical disasters or a romance thriller, you’re covered.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Monday (Jan. 19, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. 9-1-1

Official Synopsis: “Procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

2. Tell Me Lies

Official Synopsis: “Lucy starts her freshman year at Baird College, where an unexpected

turn of events during Welcome Week flips her life upside down.”

1. Grey’s Anatomy

Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.”