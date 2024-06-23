Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, June 23, 2024)

Will Smith The Hulu movie chart is getting shaken up! After months of big blockbusters from the Bad Boys and Planet of the Apes franchises dominating, two lower-budget releases have zoomed in under the radar to take the top spot. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Independence Day' Official Synopsis: "When extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race, it's up to a handful of survivors – armed only with inferior technology, wits and courage – to stop them."

4. 'Bad Boys for Life' Official Synopsis: "The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life."

3. 'BRATS' Official Synopsis: "Feature documentary BRATS follows Andrew McCarthy reuniting with and interviewing fellow Brat Packers to answer: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?"

2. 'Devil's Peak' Official Synopsis: "Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, Jacob (Hopper Penn) desperately tries to escape his meth-dealing kingpin father Charlie (Billy Bob Thornton) and long-suffering mother Virgie (Robin Wright) to run off with the girl of his dreams."

1. 'Prey' Official Synopsis: "After their lives are threatened by an extremist militant group, a young couple must flee their missionary post in the Kalahari Desert. But when their aircraft crashes in an animal preserve, they must battle man and beast in a fight for their lives."