Here’s Everything Leaving Hulu in May

Spring cleaning is underway at Hulu, the streaming service clearing its shelves of old titles to make room for the new.

While Hulu is welcoming May with the addition of dozens of new titles, among the likes of which include I, Tonya and five A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, in order to make room for the newest additions, the streaming service is having to say goodbye to several others. Subscribers of the streaming service will have until May 31 to get one last rewatch in of some of their favorite movies and TV shows before they leave Hulu forever.

Keep scrolling to see everything leaving Hulu on May 31.

1984

The Accused

A Feast at Midnight

Antitrust

The Big Wedding

Boulevard

Branded

Breakdown

Captivity

Chaplin

Diablo

The Doors

Earth Girls are Easy

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Finder’s Fee

Fluke

Forces of Nature

Fred: The Movie

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred 3: Camp Fred

The Glass Shield

Glitter

Gordy

Happythankyoumoreplease

Harriot the Spy

Hart’s War

He Named Me Malala

Hesher

High School

Honey

Honey 2

Jack Goes Boating

Jennifer 8

John Q

Kingpin

Love Crimes

Show of Force

Manhattan

Manny

The Million Dollar Hotel

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

No Stranger Than Love

Outlaws and Angels

The Pick-up Artist

Regarding Henry

The Secret of N.I.M.H.

Southie

Sprung

The Thomas Crown Affair

Wristcutters: A Love Story

What to Watch in May

If the loss of these titles is leaving you wondering what is left to watch, Hulu has more than enough to keep subscribers occupied.



Perhaps the most anticipated series to return, The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, returned to take fans back to the dystopian world of Gilead last month. New episodes of the series, which is now in its second season, premiere every Wednesday on the streaming platform.



Among the newest additions to Hulu is 2018 Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya, which follows the strue story of Tonya Harding and her career as an American figure skater, including the attack against Nancy Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Olympic Games.