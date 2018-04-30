Here’s Everything Leaving Hulu in May

Spring cleaning is underway at Hulu, the streaming service clearing its shelves of old titles to make room for the new.
While Hulu is welcoming May with the addition of dozens of new titles, among the likes of which include I, Tonya and five A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, in order to make room for the newest additions, the streaming service is having to say goodbye to several others. Subscribers of the streaming service will have until May 31 to get one last rewatch in of some of their favorite movies and TV shows before they leave Hulu forever.
Keep scrolling to see everything leaving Hulu on May 31.
1984
The Accused
A Feast at Midnight
Antitrust
The Big Wedding
Boulevard
Branded
Breakdown
Captivity
Chaplin
Diablo
The Doors
Earth Girls are Easy
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Finder’s Fee
Fluke
Forces of Nature
Fred: The Movie
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred 3: Camp Fred
The Glass Shield
Glitter
Gordy
Happythankyoumoreplease
Harriot the Spy
Hart’s War
He Named Me Malala
Hesher
High School
Honey
Honey 2
Jack Goes Boating
Jennifer 8
John Q
Kingpin
Love Crimes
Show of Force
Manhattan
Manny
The Million Dollar Hotel
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea
No Stranger Than Love
Outlaws and Angels
The Pick-up Artist
Regarding Henry
The Secret of N.I.M.H.
Southie
Sprung
The Thomas Crown Affair
Wristcutters: A Love Story
What to Watch in May
If the loss of these titles is leaving you wondering what is left to watch, Hulu has more than enough to keep subscribers occupied.
Perhaps the most anticipated series to return, The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, returned to take fans back to the dystopian world of Gilead last month. New episodes of the series, which is now in its second season, premiere every Wednesday on the streaming platform.
Among the newest additions to Hulu is 2018 Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya, which follows the strue story of Tonya Harding and her career as an American figure skater, including the attack against Nancy Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Olympic Games.