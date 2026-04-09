Hulu Just Rejected Kim Kardashian’s New TV Show

Kim Kardashian’s latest TV show has failed to find a home at Hulu following nearly two years of development.

Hulu chose not to pick up The Kardashians star’s new comedy pilot, Group Chat, Variety reports, which was inspired by La La Anthony’s book The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness, written by Kenya Barris and executive produced by Kardashian.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Kim Kardashian attends Swarovski Celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils NYC Flagship Store on November 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

The project was first announced in 2024 as being in development as part of Kardashian’s first-look deal with 20th Television. Kardashian was set to narrate the series and guest star alongside the main cast of Anthony, Yaya DaCosta, Melanie Liburd, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Stephanie Suganami.

Kardashian teased at the time the show was announced in August 2024 that she was “incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated [and] relevant from [her] own experiences and those familiar to [her].”

Anthony similarly called the show “fun and relatable” during a June 2025 appearance on the Vibes & Views podcast, saying, “I’m super excited. Kim and I had always wanted to do something together, but it had to be the right thing. One day I said, ‘You’ve got this deal at Hulu — what are we doing? Let’s sell this show.’ That’s how Group Chat was born.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian are seen out and about on September 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Despite their setback with Group Chat, Anthony and Kardashian are still attached as executive producers on a Tracy Oliver comedy series that’s still in development at the streamer.

“When the Bay Area’s most sought-after crisis manager for professional athletes finds her own life upended by her husband’s scandal, she turns to the three women who’ve been by her side through every version of her life,” the logline for the untitled new series teases. “Together they navigate dating, ambition, motherhood, and the glamorous mess of starting over.”