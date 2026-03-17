Kris Jenner Reveals If ‘The Kardashians’ Will Return for Season 8

The season 7 finale of The Kardashians aired on Hulu in December 2025. Since then, fans have been wondering what the status of the popular reality series is.

Now, famed momager Kris Jenner is giving an update. Jenner shared what’s next for the franchise and a potential spinoff while celebrating the Oscars.

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“We’re filming right now season 28, if you add them all up,” Jenner shared in an interview with Variety, nodding to E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired for 20 seasons. “The best one was the first one, and the other best one is the one we’re doing right now. Everything in the middle is just a blessing. I have the best home movies in the world.”

The original series premiered in 2008 and skyrocketed the family to stardom. Initially, Jenner says they didn’t know what to expect by putting their lives on television.

“We thought we would do it and see what happens,” Jenner recalled, “and before we even finished half of the first season, they picked up for season two, so we got so lucky and we loved doing it.”

The show birthed several spinoffs, including the sisters launching businesses in Miami, New York, filming in the Hamptons, chronicling Khloe Kardashian’s marriage to Lamar Odom, and even baby sister Kylie Jenner had a brief spinoff with Life of Kylie that lasted just one season. Momager doesn’t want to take part in any spinoff of her own at this point but doesn’t count one out entirely.

“I’ll leave that to the kids at this point,” she said of doing a potential spinoff. “I love doing what I’m doing. We love doing the show, but I’ll leave that to the rest of them for a bit.”

In Season 7, Kim Kardashian took fans behind the scenes of her working on her scripted Hulu series, All’s Fair, which has been renewed for a second season. Kourtney Kardashian Barker centered her life at home with her blended family.