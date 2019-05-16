Hulu June 2019: See Everything Coming and Going

Hulu has released the list of titles coming and going in June of 2019, and the summer months are already proving to be big ones for the streaming service.

As the month of June rolls in, Hulu will begin rolling out a new slate of content, including a number of titles that will immediately rise to the top of your must-watch list.

On Wednesday, June 5, the long-awaited premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 will be available, with new episodes set to premiere each subsequent Wednesday, according to TV Guide. June will also see the final season of Syfy’s time travel series 12 Monkeys, as well as a number of movies added to the streaming library like Friday the 13th and Mission: Impossible.

With all the items to add to your must-watch list, there are also a handful of favorites that fans will want to stream before they officially bow out on June 30. Among the heaviest of the losses are 1995’s Jumanji, Beowolf, and Zathura: A Space Adventure, among many others.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming and going in June.

Coming June 1

Ask Dr. Ruth: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

100 Things to do Before High School (2014)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

A Brilliant Young Mind (2015)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

American Loser (2007)

American Psycho (2000)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird! (1991)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Antitrust (2001)

Battle Ground (2013)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Best Player (2011)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Burbs (1989)

Center Stage (2000)

Cougars, Inc. (2011)

The Crazies (2010)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Doors (1991)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dysfunktional Family (2003)

Emperor (2013)

Eulogy (2004)

Existenz (1999)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2 (1991)

Flawless (1999)

Fluke (1995)

Free Money (1998)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th – Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Fun Size (2012)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Godsend (2004)

Hamlet (1990)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hitman (2007)

Independence Day (1996)

Italian for Beginners (2000)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jinxed (2013)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016)

Less Than Zero (1987)

Liar, Liar Vampire (2015)

The Letter (2012)

The Lonely Man (1956)

Lost and Delirious (2001)

The Mighty (1998)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Next Day Air (2009)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

NYC Underground (2013)

One Crazy Cruise (2015)

Patriot Games (1992)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The People vs. George Lucas (2011)

Point Break (1991)

Poseidon (2006)

Private Parts (1997)

The Puffy Chair (2006)

Reindeer Games (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Ride (2014)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again (2016)

Rounders (1998)

Rufus (2016)

Rufus 2 (2017)

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White (2005)

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock (2006)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Still Waiting (2009)

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Surrogate (1995)

To Live and Die in L.A. (1985)

Waiting… (2005)

Wonderland (2003)

Coming June 3 – June 13

Available June 3

The Weekly: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Vox Lux (2019)



Available June 4

District 9 (2009)

Jackass 3 (2010)



Available June 5

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available June 6

Shakespeare in Love (1998)



Available June 7

Into The Dark: They Come Knocking: Episode 9 Premiere (Hulu Original)



Available June 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Vice (2019)



Available June 11

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16 Premiere (FOX)

I Still See You (2019)



Available June 13

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

First Responders Live: Series Premiere (FOX)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Series Premiere (ABC)

Coming June 14 – June 19

Available June 14

No Strings Attached (2010)



Available June 15

12 Monkeys: Complete Season 4 (SyFy)

A Walk on the Moon (1999)

Highlander IV: Endgame (2000)

Marvin’s Room (1996)

Next Stop Wonderland (1998)

Tadpole (2000)



Available June 16

The Riveras: Complete Season 3 (Telemundo)

The Good Shepherd (2006)



Available June 17

Das Boot: Complete Season 1 (Sonar)



Available June 18

Grand Hotel: Series Premiere (ABC)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 4 (Disney XD)



Available June 19

Good Trouble: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Coming June 21 – June 30

Available June 21

Family Food Fight: Series Premiere (ABC)

Holey Moley: Series Premiere (ABC)

Reef Break: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Wall: Series Premiere (NBC)

Spin the Wheel: Series Premiere (FOX)

Out of the Blue (2019)



Available June 24

Hurley (2019)

Juliet, Naked (2018)



Available June 28

Diane (2019)



Available June 29

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)



Available June 30

True Grit (2010)

Available in June with Premium Add-ons

The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Big Little Lies: Season 2 Premiere (6/9)

Los Espookys: Series Premiere (6/14)

Euphoria: Series Premiere (6/16)



The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

The Rook: Series Premiere (6/30)



The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

City on a Hill: Series Premiere (6/16)

The Loudest Voice: Series Premiere (6/30)

Leaving June 30

492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

20 Weeks (2017)

27 Alien Encounters (2016)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Ghost Hunter (2010)

American Meth (2008)

Bakery in Brooklyn (2016)

Barton Fink (1991)

Beowulf (2007)

Bible Conspiracies (2017)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Blow (2001)

Blown Away (1994)

Bounce (2000)

Christmas Crush (2013)

Christmas in Wonderland (2007)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Cropsey (2009)

Darkness (2002)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dear Santa (2011)

Double Team (1997)

Dragonslayer (1981)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Easy Rider (1969)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Happy Feet (2006)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Killer Legends (2014)

Liberty Stands Still (2002)

License to Drive (1988)

Like Mike (2002)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Penelope (2008)

Primal Fear (1996)

Project Nim (2011)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Soldiers of the Damned (2015)

Stories We Tell (2013)

Sunshine Cleaning (2009)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Undisputed (2002)

Uninvited Guest (1999)

Up in Smoke (1978)

White Noise (2005)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)