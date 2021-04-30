Hulu Adds 14 New ViacomCBS Channels: See the List

✖

Hulu is making another critical expansion. As a part of their Hulu+ Live plan, the streaming service has partnered with ViacomCBS to give subscribers access to fourteen additional live streaming channels, including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land, and VH1. Some of these channels are included in "Entertainment Add On", including BET Her, MTV2, TeenNick, NickToons, and MTV Classic, which costs $7.99. While these additions officially roll out today, there is the chance that it could take until tomorrow to show up for every subscriber.

"We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers," Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS, said of the partnership. "Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time."

Viacom’s channels are now carried on all major live television streaming services, including fuboTV, Philo, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. This expansion also means that Hulu Live now has 32 of the Top 35 cable channels (missing AMC, WE tv, and Hallmark), making it a major player in the battle of the streaming services. Plus, at $64.99 a month, it's a cheaper option than a more traditional cable package like AT&T.

This addition of new channels is sure to make the recent price hike go down a little easier. The service increased in price from $54.99 to $64.99 ($70.99 if you want ad-free access) in December, much to the dismay of many longtime users. We may be living in the golden age of streaming content, but unfortunately, we have to pay for it.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

