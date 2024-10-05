Hulu is turning up Huluween with a new film that will have a horror take on children's television. In Mr. Crocket, the titular mysterious children's show host "magically emerges from television sets to kidnap young children, brutally slaying their parents in the process. After Mr. Crocket snatches her son, one determined mother embarks on a perilous quest to track down the demonic entertainer and rescue her boy" in the year 1993.

Based on the 2022 short of the same name, Mr. Crocket stars Elvis Nolasco as the sinister children's host. Jerrika Hinton, Ayden Gavin, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Alex Akpobome also star in the film, which is directed by up-and-comer Brandon Espy who also wrote the script Carl Reid. It's developed by WorthenBrooks, with David Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle, and Reid serving as producers alongside Sean King O'Grady, Josh Feldman, and Jesse Ford, who are co-producing. Miles Alva is an executive producer.

The film is part of Hulu's annual Huluween lineup, which includes some spine-chilling and thrilling titles. Other titles streaming throughout Huluween include The Sixth Sense, Carved, Barbarian, Late Night with the Devil, American Horror Stories, Grotesquerie, Immaculate, and more. With Mr. Crocket joining the lineup within a matter of days, viewers won't be short of horror this month, and it's going to be exciting and terrifying at the same time.

Even just looking at the trailer, nightmares are coming alive. Fans won't have to wait very long to see this innocent TV host turn into a psycho serial killer when Mr. Crocket premieres on Oct. 11. While horror films can really go either way, it seems like this one may just be a true horror movie. Anything involving kids is automatically scary, but this one just seems like it will be at the top of the list.

There are plenty of other movies and shows streaming on Hulu for Huluween, such as classics like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Exorcist, Poltergeist, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. There is also an area for Halloween-specific episodes of shows like New Girl, How I Met Your Mother, Schitt's Creek, Superstore, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more. Even if Mr. Crocket isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of scary and non-scary options to watch this October for Huluween that will put anyone in the spooky mood. Mr. Crocket drops on Friday, Oct. 11 on Hulu.