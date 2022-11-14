Hulu Adds 14 Live TV Channels to Pay-TV Bundle

Hulu will be adding 14 new channels to its live TV package in the coming weeks, and just in time for the holiday season. According to a report by Deadline, Hulu intends to add the Hallmark Channel sometime soon, meaning there will be no shortage of festive content. The additions may help Hulu + Live TV compete with other live TV streamers including YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV and more.

Hulu will reportedly roll out these new offerings in stages, with the first one dropping already on Nov. 1. That included The Weather Channel and Comedy.TV. On Monday, the streamer allso added Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Hallmark Drama is available as a premium add-on for an additional fee. There will be more additions in the weeks to come, including Vevo, TheGrio Television Network, Justice Central.TV and The Weather Channel en Español all on Dec. 1.

Many of these new additions are actually requests directly from Hulu users, according to the company's executive Reagan Feeney. Feeney said: "We have been listening to our subscribers and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service just in time for the holidays. With these additions, Hulu + Live TV continues to be one of the most valuable live TV streaming destinations on the market, offering subscribers access to more than 85 live channels and entire on-demand content libraries from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+."

Allen Media Group executive Byron Allen also offered a comment, saying that this deal is "another major step in the continued growth and expansion" of his collaboration with Hulu. Allen Media Group owns several of the channels now joining Hulu, signalling new opportunities for some of the old network and cable distributors that have been competing with streaming in the past.

Hulu seems to be one of the more popular streaming services out there, but it's live TV subscription tiers are some of the most expensive on the market. Subscribers can pay $68.99 per month for a "live TV only" plan, which does not include the Hulu streaming library, or they can pay $69.99 per month for Hulu with ads and live TV access. This automatically comes with access to Disney+ and ESPN+, but both come with ads. Otherwise, the most expensive plan is Hulu + Live TV with no ads for $75.99 per month. This includes Disney+ with no ads but ESPN+ with ads.