How to Skip Netflix Ads

Netflix will allow viewers to skip some ads even on its cheapest subscription plan starting in early 2024. The company announced this plan to advertisers in mid-October but on Wednesday the company posted the details for subscribers themselves on its blog. The ad-free episodes will depend on the particular show and the advertiser supporting it, as well as how much the customer is watching in a single sitting.

Netflix's new feature has the working title "binge ad," essentially giving viewers an incentive to binge-watch their favorite show all at once. It will be up to advertisers to purchase this ad space, but if they do, viewers will be able to watch one out of every four episodes without ad breaks. Instead, those episodes will start with one long commercial and then play straight through. The company hopes that this will keep binge-watching alive, as it feels the "bingeable release model helps drive substantial engagement."

The new binge ad feature will go live sometime in the first quarter of 2024. It will allow advertisers to show QR codes in the hopes of leading viewers over to their own websites and platforms. Last month, Netflix executive Peter Naylor described the feature to advertisers at an event in New York City. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Naylor emphasized the chance for brands to intertwine themselves with specific shows in the hopes of targeting a niche demographic. The advertiser will also get credit for the ad-free episodes.

"If you're watching two or three episodes in a row – which we've all done – we say, 'Hey, let's serve this next episode commercial-free, made possible by a brand,'" Naylor explained. "Then we serve your heroic, epic, 30- to 60-second spot, your cinematic spot. At a time when more than 80 percent of our ad-supported members watch for two hours or more, this product will reward viewers and allow your brands to stand out."

Features like these show Netflix committing more and more to the ad-supported model over the subscription-based model. The company discontinued its cheapest ad-free subscription package back in July, driving some fans to the more expensive tier but many others to the cheaper version. Other streamers have taken similar steps while prices for streaming subscriptions are on the rise across the board.

Right now, Netflix has three plans – the "Standard with ads" plan for $6.99 per month, the "Standard" plan for $15.49 per month and the "Premium" plan for $22.99 per month. Starting sometime in the first quarter of 2024, users on the cheapest plan will get access to the "binge ad" feature, making every third or fourth episode of a binge-watch ad-free.