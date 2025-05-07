‘House’ Star Hugh Laurie Was Just Cast to Lead a New Drama Series

Hugh Laurie is trading in the prescription pad for a prison jumpsuit. The House alum will play an imprisoned British crime boss in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series The Wanted Man.

From creator and showrunner George Kay (Hijack, Lupin), the eight-episode series was given the greenlight Wednesday and will also star Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Gina McKee (My Policeman), Hazel Doupe (Say Nothing), Elliott Heffernan (Blitz), and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones).

Per an official synopsis, “The Wanted Man charts the rise and fall of Felix Carmichael (Laurie), the elusive and powerful head of notorious British crime syndicate ‘The Capital.’ Untouchable for 20 years, Carmichael is finally apprehended, but while he’s held in the infamous Staplehurst prison, it becomes clear that he’s been betrayed by one of his own. As the traitor moves to dismantle the empire he has built, Carmichael must risk everything in a daring escape. Willing to stop at nothing to take his revenge, if he succeeds, he’ll be a wanted man once more.”

Outside of Laurie’s Carmichael, character details for the remainder of the cast haven’t been released at this time, but Deadline reported that Newton is believed to be playing a single mother, with Heffernan reportedly portraying her son. McKee will reportedly play Felix’s wife, while Dillane is believed to be playing his older brother.

The latest series to join the expansive Apple TV+ drama catalog, which already includes favorites like Slow Horses, Down Cemetery Road, and Hijack, The Wanted Man is created, written, and executive produced by Kay. He executive produces with Willow Grylls and Matt Sandford. Jakob Verbruggen (Dark Matter, Black Mirror) is set to direct. A production start date and series premiere date weren’t revealed.

The Wanted Man will mark Laurie’s latest acting credit and his most recent at Apple TV+. The multiple Emmy nominee most recently appeared as Eric Peterson in the streamer’s Tehran. His other recent credits include Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See and HBO’s Avenue 5. Laurie is best known for his two-time Golden Globe Award-winning role as Dr. Gregory House on Fox’s medical drama House. The series, created by David Shore, aired for eight seasons from 2004 until 2012.