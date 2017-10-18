‘House of Cards’ Production Shut Down Following Active Shooter

After a gunman opened fire in a “targeted attack” near Baltimore, the production on Netflix’s House of Cards has shut down.

The political drama is currently working on filming its sixth season but has been forced to halt after three people were shot dead and two others were wounded at a business park, Deadline reports.

According to the Hartford County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect remains at large and the FBI is in the process of conducting a manhunt.

The shooting took place on Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m. EST at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, which is about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore. House of Cards happened to be filming nearby and the production was shut down as a precaution. No one on the set was reportedly in immediate danger.

FBI assisting @MDSP & @Harford_Sheriff to find Radee Prince WANTED for shooting 5 people in Harford co biz park. Armed & Dangerous, Call 911 pic.twitter.com/weqE5jkLBf — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) October 18, 2017

“We have lost three lives so far this morning in Harford County,” Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a news conference. “There’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county, certainly we consider him armed and dangerous.”

Sheriff Gahler also explained that all five victims are believed to be employees of a home improvement company called Advanced Granite Solutions. The suspect is said to be “associated” with the business as the company’s owner told the Associated Press that the shooter was a machine operator that has been an employee for four months.