Some ‘House of Cards’ Fans Think Netflix Should Recast Kevin Spacey’s Character

As alleged victims of Kevin Spacey continue to share their accounts, Netflix is figuring out how to proceed with the production of House of Cards.

It’s unclear how producers will address Spacey’s firing. Many have suggested that Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, should be killed off.

However, some fans have suggested that Netflix should just recast Frank.

While some of the suggestions are tongue-in-cheek, some are aren’t half bad. Names being tossed around on Twitter include Matthew McConaughey, Nicolas Cage and Don Cheadle.

While these replacements could be very jarring, there have also been some solid suggestions on how they could address the recasting.

The most prevalent one involves alluding to the Spacey firing during one of Frank’s trademark fourth-wall breaking soliloquies and moving on without any further acknowledgment.

See some of ideas for recasting below.

If Kevin Spacey’s career is over, I really hope they recast Frank Underwood in House of Cards. I need closure. — Mmkay Ultra Jord (@JordanDLester) October 30, 2017

#HouseofCards should just recast Frank Underwood and address it directly to the camera. “Why hello again. Now that I’m no longer President, I feel like a completely different man.” — John Kubicek (@johnkubicek) November 4, 2017

No explanation. Just McConaughey in a Grey Wig as Frank Underwood. — Tanner Johnson (@TannerTrue) October 30, 2017

Just recast Don Cheadle as Frank Underwood. — 🦃l’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) November 4, 2017

What if instead of killing off Frank Underwood, they recast him? With Nicolas Cage. — Phil Dy (@philbertdy) November 5, 2017