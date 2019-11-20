Hilary Duff’s New ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Sneak Peek Will Give Fans Major Throwback Vibes

Lizzie McGuire fans are getting a blast from the past in Hilary Duff‘s latest on-set photo. The actress is reprising her role as one of Disney Channel‘s leading lady, and in the process, she is revisiting some distinct fashion choices from that era. In her latest post, that includes a Lisa Frank T-shirt.

Duff posted a photo from the set of the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot on Monday, which showed a picture of her in the monitor. She was frame from the chest up inside of a simple home living room set, and laughing at something out of the shot. She wore a tight white t-shirt with a rainbow-patterned heart in the middle, and the name “Lisa Frank” in matching letters across the chest.

“LISA FRANK!!!” one fan commented with three heart-eyes emojis.

"Somebody wake me.. #lizziemcguire"

“LIZZIE MCGUIRE IS WEARING LISA FRANK,” added another with hand-clapping emojis.

For those that do not recall, Lisa Frank was a brand of school supplies, clothing and other products that were particularly popular in the late 1980s and 1990s. When Lizzie McGuire was originally on the air from 2001 to 2004, Lisa Frank designs were still iconic in pop culture.

Even beyond the shirt, fans were overjoyed by this latest sneak peek at the Lizzie McGuire reboot, and they let Duff know in the comments. Many left emphatic, all-caps, emoji-riddled comments expressing their joy and disbelief that this childhood gem was coming back.

One of the top comments came from the verified corporate account of Disney+, where the show will be premiering. The original series is streaming now on the service, and the reboot is expected to be up there sometime in 2020.

Duff has been embracing the hype for the new show. This month, she gave an interview with E! News, where she said she was getting a lot out of the process of revisiting her character all these years later.

“It’s been fun to find the new version of [Lizzie],” she said. “She’s a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There’s that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her.”

“She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got,” Duff added.

The show will reportedly find Lizzie in her 30s, living in New York City and trying to navigate life as an adult. Many fans are wondering how elements of the original show will play into this new version.



Lizzie McGuire is due out on Disney+ sometime in 2020.