HBO Max’s current rotation of hits continue to stay steady.

Three of the top four titles are returning favorites. And the fourth entry there is an animated show returning for its new season.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Nov. 29, 2025). Official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. The Chair Company

Official Synopsis: “After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Emmy-winner Tim Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.”

3. Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake

Official Synopsis: “Alongside former Ice King Simon Petrikov, Fionna and Cake embark on a multiverse-hopping journey of self-discovery while avoiding a powerful new foe.”

2. Smiling Friends

Official Synopsis: “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world.”

1. IT: Welcome to Derry

Official Synopsis: “This terrifying prequel series goes back to 1962 to trace the origins of the murderous, shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise the Clown.”