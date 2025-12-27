HBO Max’s Top 4 TV Shows Today (Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025)

HBO Max is bringing in a lot of people who want to watch classic Christmas movies, but what is trending on the TV side of things?

The answer is: three HBO Max originals and one of the greatest TV shows of all time, which the platform is currently licensing.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Dec. 27, 2025). Official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake

Promo art for ‘Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake’ (Credit: HBO Max)

Official Synopsis: “Alongside former Ice King Simon Petrikov, Fionna and Cake embark on a multiverse-hopping journey of self-discovery while avoiding a powerful new foe.”

3. Mad Men

Official Synopsis: “In 1960s New York City — in the Golden Age of advertising — enigmatic ad man Don Draper fights to stay a step ahead of the rapidly changing times.”

2. IT: Welcome to Derry

Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO

Official Synopsis: “This terrifying prequel series goes back to 1962 to trace the origins of the murderous, shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise the Clown.”

1. Heated Rivalry

‘Heated Rivalry’ (Credit: HBO Max)

Official Synopsis: “Two hockey stars fall into a secret romance that spans years as they chase glory and wrestle with love.”