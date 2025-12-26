HBO Max’s Final Top Christmas Movie Ranking of 2025 Revealed

As the Christmas season winds down, we wanted to check out the HBO Max movie list one more time to see what holiday movies people are enjoying on the way out.

In a surprising move, people quickly dropped Elf, the typical No.-1-ranked Christmas film. Instead, they’re diving into a sequel to a classic, as well as some more adult fare.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top Christmas movie list as it currently stands on Friday (Dec. 26, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

7. A Christmas Story

Official Synopsis: “Young Ralphie Parker tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas in 1940s Indiana.”

6. Elf

Official Synopsis: “As a baby, Buddy is whisked off to the North Pole and raised as an elf. A misfit in his family, Buddy heads to his birthplace to seek out his roots.”

5. Gremlins

Official Synopsis: “Cuddly critters turn into nasty little monsters that multiply and wreak bloody havoc in a small town.”

4. Bad Santa 2

Official Synopsis: “Willie and his angry little sidekick, Marcus, are back together to rob a charity on Christmas Eve.”

3. Bad Santa

Official Synopsis: “Billy Bob Thornton is a drunken wreck of a mall Santa who plots yuletide robberies with his Elf partner.”

2. Christmas With the Kranks

Official Synopsis: “Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis play a couple who, after deciding to ignore the holiday festivities, must set up a last-minute Christmas.”

1. A Christmas Story Christmas

Official Synopsis: “Ralphie reconnects with old friends when he returns to his childhood home in Cleveland to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.”