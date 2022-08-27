HBO Max Cutting Batman and Looney Tunes Projects Has Fans Ready to Unsubscribe

The latest round of cancellations at HBO Max has fans fuming. This week, many vented their outrage on social media, with some saying that they canceled their subscriptions or were planning to. Many also called for a general boycott, hoping to show enough outrage to catch the streamer's attention.

HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, which has just merged with Discovery Inc. to become Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD). The newly-formed company intends to combine HBO Max with its other streaming service Discovery+ by next year, and so far its work toward that consolidation has mostly meant heartbreaking cancellations for fans. This week, TV Line reported that a highly anticipated new Batman cartoon was being canceled before it had even aired, along with some Looney Tunes projects that seemed like easy wins for the streamer.

Please cancel your HBO Max subscription. Nothing speaks louder to corporations than money. — YoRHa 2B  (@YoRHaAlerts) August 23, 2022

Fans were baffled by these decisions. The series Batman: The Caped Crusader came from an all-star team of creators including the writers and animators behind Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s, as well as director Matt Reeves who made The Batman earlier this year. This seemed like a guaranteed win, so fans couldn't imagine why WBD was dropping it.

Likewise, a Batman Christmas special was canceled along with The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical. Here's a rundown of some of the top posts about these cancellations on social media this week.