'Hannah Montana' Alum Emily Osment to Star in New Netflix Comedy Series

Former Hannah Montana star Emily Osment will lead a new Netflix comedy series co-starring Wizards of Waverly Place alum Gregg Sulkin. The new multi-camera comedy does not have a title yet but was created by Jack Dolgen, Doug Mand, and Doogie Kamaeloha, MD creator Kourtney Kang. Osment will star in the show as a book-smart woman who lacks the real-world skills she needs to live in Los Angeles.

Osment will play Chelsea, who moves to Los Angeles after graduate from an Ivy League school. The only people she knows are her sister, Claire, and Claire's roommates. Sulkin was cast as Grant, a sweet personal trainer who likes going around without his shirt. He has a childlike curiosity and used to date Claire, but they are now "just friends," according to the show description, reports Deadline. Claire has not been cast yet.

Netflix gave the project a 10-episode series order. Pamela Fryman was picked to direct, while Mand, Dolgen, and Kang will serve as executive producers. Kang, Mand, and Fryman previously worked together on How I Met Your Mother. Dolgen and Mand also worked on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend together. Dolgen won an Emmy for his music and lyrics on The CW musical drama.

Osment starred as Lilly on Hannah Montana (2006-2011) and Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) opposite Miley Cyrus. She was last seen on Netflix in The Kominsky Method, where she played Theresa in 10 episodes. She was the lead star of the ABC Family/Freeform series Young and Hungry, which ran from 2014 to 2018. She has also voiced several characters on Family Guy. Osment celebrated Friday's casting news by sharing a screenshot of Deadline's report on Instagram.

Sulkin also got his start on a Disney Channel show, playing Mason Greyback in 18 episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place from 2010 to 2012. He later had an arc on Pretty Little Liars and starring in Faking It. Coincidentally, he also starred in an episode of Young and Hungry in 2016. He was last seen on TV in the Marvel Hulu series Runways as Chase Stein.

Although it has been a decade since Hannah Montana ended, Osment still looks back on her time with Cyrus fondly. In May 2020, the 28-year-old shared her favorite photo from the set of the show with Cyrus. "I spent a couple hundred Friday nights here instead of all the places a normal teenager should have been and it made me an adult faster than I could prepare myself for," she wrote at the time. "However, I am grateful to have been handed a sense of accountability and purpose at such a young age because I still have it - and then some."