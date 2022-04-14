Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

✖

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue.

Described by Netflix as "suspenseful," The Call originally released in 2013. The film stars Berry as Jordan Turner, a 9-1-1 operator who is still suffering emotionally from a prior botched 9-1-1 call. After deciding to take a step back and instead teach others the ropes of the high-pressure job, Jordan's life is thrown for a loop when she receives a call from Abigail Breslin's Casey, a teen kidnapped by a serial killer. Jordan realizes that she must confront a killer from her past in order to save the girl's life. The Call is directed by Brad Anderson, with Morris Chestnut, Michael Eklund, Michael Imperioli, and David Otunga also starring.

After making its way to the Netflix streaming library on Sunday, and nearly a decade after its release, The Call now sits as one of the most popular titles on Netflix. Currently, The Call ranks as the No. 1 movie on the platform, beating out the likes of Without a Paddle and Catch & Release, which round out the Top 3. It also takes the No. 5 title overall among both films and series, only falling behind Better Call Saul, Queen of the South, Bridgerton, and The Ultimatum: Marry of Move On, which claims the top spot.

The film's success on Netflix isn't much of a surprise. The Call has a rare 100% perfect critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Decider's Jade Budowski praising the film for its "chilling kills, and stunning performances" and dubbing the movie "more than worth picking up." More than just its ratings, The Call was also a box office hit. On a budget of just $13 million, it managed to rake in a little less than $69 million in ticket sales.

The Call's newfound success years after its release even caught the attention of Berry herself. As the film shot to the top of the streaming charts, the actress took to social media to react, writing in a Wednesday, April 13 Instagram post, "The Call is the No. 1 movie on [Netflix] right now, nearly 10 years after it's release," before hilariously asking her fans, "Are y'all OK?"