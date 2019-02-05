Gwyneth Paltrow Lands Netflix Show for Goop Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking Goop to television with a new series for Netflix.

The still-untitled series will be available this fall and will include 30-minute episodes hosted by Paltrow, Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen and the site’s editors, reports Variety. Other doctors, experts and researchers will contribute. Like the site, the show will also focus on physical and spiritual wellness topics.

“We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They’re watching Netflix,” Loehnen told Variety. “Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there’s no better partner in that.”

Loehnen continued, “Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her. She’s always looking for white space. Whether it’s developing physical products or thinking of content. With this show, I think she’s only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive.”

The Netflix deal is only one way Paltrow is expanding the Goop empire. The company also signed a new distribution deal with Delta Air Lines to produce eight exclusive podcast episodes that will stream on 600 Delta planes. The first group of episodes includes an interview with Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey.

Goop is also developing podcasts with their beauty expert Jean Godfrey-June, another on food and a book club with author interviews. Meanwhile, the Goop magazine will halt production until after the Netflix series is released.

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 as a newsletter, before expanding into a popular lifestyle brand. In January, Paltrow released another Goop cookbook, The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal. She also has plans for Goop Health summits in New York in March, Los Angeles in May and London in June. On Feb. 11, Palrow’s first hotel retail experience will open at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite all the time Paltrow has dedicated to Goop, she still finds time to act. She still plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel movies, and will reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame, which opens on April 26.

Paltrow also stars in The Politician, a new Netflix series created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk. The series stars Ben Platt as a wealthy Santa Barbara resident who enters politics. The rest of the cast includes Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Dylan McDermott and January Jones.

